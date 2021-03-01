XYO Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $25,362.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00779228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042805 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

