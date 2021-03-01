Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 474.3% in February

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, an increase of 474.3% from the January 28th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

