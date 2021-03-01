Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 939,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,203,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 565,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.