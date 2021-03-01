Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Trading Up 5.3%

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.37. 1,806,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,821,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.
A number of research firms have weighed in on YNDX. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.
The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.