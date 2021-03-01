Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Trading Up 5.3%

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.37. 1,806,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,821,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YNDX. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yandex by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

