Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,960 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,128 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.83. 97,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

