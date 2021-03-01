Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.11

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 27881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

