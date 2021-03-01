YEE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,166.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $62,166.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

