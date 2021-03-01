YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of YETI worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $68.77 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.