Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.01. 1,100,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 967,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $726,735.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,168,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 853,796 shares of company stock worth $15,064,153. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

