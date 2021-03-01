YFValue (YFV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One YFValue token can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00506229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00076761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00450147 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

