YIELD App Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.88 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. YIELD App has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.