Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 137,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 372,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $483.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

