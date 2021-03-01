Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YOKEY opened at $41.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

