yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,205.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $81,776.24 and approximately $16,205.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Token Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

