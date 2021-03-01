YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches Market Cap of $84.67 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $84.67 million and $79,500.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00505270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00465233 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

Buying and Selling YUSRA

