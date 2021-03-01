Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post sales of $54.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.16 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $60.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $160.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.28 million to $160.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $176.23 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $181.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AGFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.39 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

