Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $48.68. 154,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,700. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

