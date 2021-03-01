Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PTGX stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 517,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,168. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

