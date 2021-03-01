Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $81.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $318.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.07 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

