Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Adient posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Adient stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $37.41. 890,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,596. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

