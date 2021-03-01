Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Catalent posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $400,823,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

