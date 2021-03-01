Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. 1,595,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,793. The stock has a market cap of $453.09 million, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.