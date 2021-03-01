Zacks: Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $2.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

