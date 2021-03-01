Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.36. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,903. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

