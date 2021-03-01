Zacks: Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $572.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.25 million. MYR Group reported sales of $571.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MYR Group.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $58.95 on Monday. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $986.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

