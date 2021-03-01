Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 974.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.