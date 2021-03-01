Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $25.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,028,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 492,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 317,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

