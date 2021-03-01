Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post sales of $115.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.08 million and the highest is $116.00 million. Q2 posted sales of $92.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $489.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $495.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $597.02 million, with estimates ranging from $570.13 million to $613.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,558,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $121.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

