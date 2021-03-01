Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ALPN opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.