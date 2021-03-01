Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ALPN opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

