Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce $12.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.51 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $51.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

