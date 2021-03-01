Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNB Financial stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.