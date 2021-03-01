Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

