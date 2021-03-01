Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.04. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

FMBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FMBH traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 31,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,403. The company has a market cap of $632.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $37.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.