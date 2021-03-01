Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:FBC opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 265.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

