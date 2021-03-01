Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of GMS by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $36.60 on Monday. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

