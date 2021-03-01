Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.35.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.