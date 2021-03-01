Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $134.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $133.10 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $537.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $543.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $540.15 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.12 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

