Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 340,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,105. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

