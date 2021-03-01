Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after buying an additional 490,667 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $11.06. 1,716,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,827. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $793.37 million, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.04.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.