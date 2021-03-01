Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

