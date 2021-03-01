Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

