Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.53). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($60.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

