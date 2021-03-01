Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.59. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Autoliv by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $4,605,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Autoliv by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autoliv by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.