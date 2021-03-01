Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $5.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $7.50 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.96 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $56.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

