Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post sales of $206.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.30 million and the highest is $206.50 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $187.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $841.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $851.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $879.35 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $892.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

