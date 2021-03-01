Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $361.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the highest is $364.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $335.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

KFRC opened at $51.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $52.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $207,113.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,104. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $7,943,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kforce by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

