Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.59. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,091. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after buying an additional 249,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

