Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). Merus posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

