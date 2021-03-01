Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.72 Million

Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will report $65.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.44 million to $65.99 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $265.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,237.76 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

