Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings per share of ($2.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.43). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.50) to ($6.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,754. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $209.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.