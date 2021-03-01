Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.75. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBNC. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. 58,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,251. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $387.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $104,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

